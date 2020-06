Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has taken to social media to advise her fans and followers.

In a new tweet she dished out, the singer advised her fans to be careful of whom they put their trust on.

The singer went further to say that salt and sugar may appear the same but are not in any way, the same.

READ ALSO – ‘Being Good Is Not A Crime’ – Yemi Alade Tells Nigerian Leaders

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “Be careful who you trust, salt and sugar look the same.”

See Her Post Here: