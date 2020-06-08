‘Begging Industry Is The Biggest, Most Profitable In Nigeria’ – Comedian Gordons (Video)

Popular Nigerian standup comedian, Godwin Komone, also known as Gordons, has aid that the begging industry is the biggest and most profitable industry in Nigeria.

The ace comedian, in a recent outburst on Instagram, recounted how he encountered a little girl begging for money on the streets, and when he offered to adopt her, her parents were furious about it.

Gordons said he decided to research and he found out that most of these children on the streets are trained to beg for money and even crippled are hired to beg as a source of livelihood for themselves and others.

The comedian went on to urge the appropriate authorities to look into this matter as it paints a bad image for the country.

Watch the video below: