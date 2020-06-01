‘Being Good Is Not A Crime’ – Yemi Alade Tells Nigerian Leaders

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has sent out a word of advice to Nigerian leaders in her latest tweet.

According to the artist, being good is not a crime as she implored that the government needs to do better.

Taking to Twitter, she also pointed out that developing the country is not a sin.

The singer wrote: “Being GOOD is not a crime, blessing your people and developing your land is not a sin….. over to our leaders.”

See Her Post Here: