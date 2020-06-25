Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone On Her Social Media Accounts

Billie Eilish has unfollowed everyone on every social media platform following a backlash she received on Twitter.

The alternative singer recently posted a message to victims of abuse, signaling her support and offering to unfollow any alleged perpetrators.

“If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them,” the post reads, which Eilish reposted on her Instagram story. “I support you.”

READ ALSO – Alternative Singer, Billie Eilish Defends Drake For Texting Her As A Minor

Eilish immediately received backlash on Twitter, as people noticed she was still following multiple male celebrities who have been accused of abuse.

These men included Chris Brown, who physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna, Justin Bieber, who has recently been accused of sexual assault, and XXXTentacion, who was charged with domestic abuse before his death.

Eilish appeared to unfollow a slew of controversial celebrities in response but then decided to clean the house. She is currently following no one.