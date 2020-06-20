Biodun Okeowo Slams Troll Who Offered Her Money To Spend A Night With Her

Popular Nigerian actress, Biodun Okeowo also known as Omobutty, blasted a nasty troll who expressed his desire to spend the night with her.

The Nollywood actress had taken to her Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of herself.

Reacting to the photo, the troll stated that he doesn’t mind spending $10 million dollars to be in the arms of the actress for a night.

“God give me the money to tell this aunty to come and spend the night. I don’t mind giving her $10 Mill”. He wrote.

Irked by this, Omobutty responded with the words;

“You are crazy. Go and spend the night with your sister, idiot”.

See the exchange below: