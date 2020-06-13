‘Black Woman Energy Turns Me On’ – Korede Bello

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello has shared just what kind of woman he would be looking out for.

According to the singer, in an earlier post, he had pointed out that his woman must be there for him as emotional support.

However, he has added one more thing on the list of qualities he would be looking out for. In a post on Twitter, the singer shared that strong black women is a total turn on for him.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “I love that ‘Strong Black Woman’ energy. Turns me on”.

