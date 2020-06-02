Blackout Tuesday: ‘It Is Time We Genuinely Love Each Other’ – Mercy Aigbe

Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe, has called for love across differences in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

The actress in reaction to the global BlackoutTuesday trend for creatives pointed out that it’s time we learn to love each other as one.

Mercy also shared that Love is the greatest commandment and all we need in a time like this.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “Enough is a Enough! It’s time to put an end to all these killings! Maiming! Racism! Raping! Police Brutality! It’s is time to be our Neighbor’s Keeper!…”

See Post Here: