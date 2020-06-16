Bobrisky Attends Dad’s Birthday Dressing Like A Man

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has been spotted at her parents’ residence in Lagos, for the celebration of her father’s birthday.

The cross-dresser was seen out of her flamboyant outfit and heavy make-up as she graced the event at the early stage.

A video was shared which showed Bob is a very simple outfit as he posed with friends and family.

Before showing up for the event, the cross-dresser had wished her father a happy birthday on Instagram as she shared a cake that was made in his honour.

Watch The Video Here: