Bobrisky Finally Reacts To Hushpuppi’s Arrest

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has finally reacted to the arrest of Nigerian-Dubai based socialite, Hushpuppi.

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky shared that many Nigerians were being hypocritical about the arrest of Hushpuppi as she shared that many people begged him for money before his arrest.

Sharing a photo of Hushpuppi on her Instagram page, Bobrisky pointed out that people need to stop faking love.

Sharing on Instagram, Bob wrote in part: “Many of us are just d biggest hypocrite ever!!! Before his arrest many of you are in his dm, comment section kissing his ass…”

See Her Post Here: