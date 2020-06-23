Bobrisky Prays Against Untimely Death For Tonto Dikeh, Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has said a word of prayer for Tonto Dikeh, best friend, herself, family and her fans.

Sharing on Instagram, Bob prayed against untimely death as she stressed that 2020 has claimed a lot of lives.

Bob went further to pray that her fans and bestie, will only witness good things moving forward.

On Instagram, Bob wrote in part: “I just woke up now to pray for my fans, @tontolet, my family and myself. Non of us will die untimely death…”

See Her Post Here: