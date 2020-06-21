Bobrisky Sends Father’s Day Message To Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has wished her best friend, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, a happy Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Bob shared a mug with Tonto and her son’s image imprinted, as she wrote her message.

Bob acknowledges how much work Tonto has put in raising his son, King, as a single mother.

Sharing on Instagram, Bob wrote in part, as Tonto acknowledged her well-wishes: “Happy father day to u darling… @tontolet. You have proved to many of us without doubt how much you have invested on ur son KING. God bless u darling. May you live long…”

See Post Here: