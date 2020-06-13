Boko Haram Killed 81 In Borno For Revealing Their Location To Soldiers

The spokesman of the defence headquarters, John Enenche has revealed that the dreaded Boko Haram sect killed no fewer than 81 people in Borno state last week as punishment for revealing their locations to the military.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, he added that another attack which occurred in Katsina where 40 people were killed was primarily due to the fact that the residents in the areas had informed the military about the location of the sect.

Read Also: Boko Haram Now An Industry, Says Lawan

He then lamented that lack of credible intelligence has been hampering the victory of the military over insurgents.

He said: “A lot of people didn’t know that what we saw a couple of days ago …in Borno and Katsina states where about 81 were killed and about 40 others…. The remote reasons for those actions was that ‘you gave our positions away to the military’ and they used other excuses to pounce on them. And that has been the major challenge.

“If we had the cooperation from the general public particularly from those communities and localities where those terrorists, criminals and bandits operate from in cells and hibernation, we would have long before now completed the degradation.

“The overarching strategy was to decimate, which we completed as far back as September 2016, and then to dominate the area, after which we occupy. All of them have their legs.

“When they started volunteering information, the rate of success at both fronts increased rapidly. And as the clearance operations were ongoing, both from the ground operations and air strikes, it was based on human intelligence, information.”