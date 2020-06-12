Boko Haram Now An Industry, Says Lawan

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has described the dreaded Boko Haram sect as an industry, rather than the religious sect it claimed to be.

Speaking during a plenary session on Thursday, he said he came to the conclusion after taking a critical look at the group’s mode of operations and activities.

He added that the insurgent group now consists of people from different religions and countries.

He said, “Boko Haram has metamorphosed from a group of religious zealots into an industry. It is an industry because what they do is not religious. They have people from different faiths and countries who are part of Boko Haram.’’