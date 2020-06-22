BREAKING: EFCC Rearrests Ex-Civil Servant Who Has Been On The Run Over ‘N3bn Pension Scam’

A former civil servant, John Yusuf who has been on the run over alleged N3 billion pension fraud has been rearrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Gombe state.

The EFCC had on March 21, 2018, secured a “re-conviction” of Yusuf for six years while from the appellate court also ordered him to pay a fine of N22.9 billion.

However, he was said to have been at large after a federal capital territory high court set him free.

A court of appeal sitting in Abuja however granted the anti-graft agency prayer for Yusuf to be rearrested.