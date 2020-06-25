BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor Ajimobi Is Dead

Former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi has passed on after suffering from the novel coronavirus attack.

His condition was said to have deteriorated badly few weeks ago before he finally breathe his last on Thursday in Lagos.

Until his death, he was the deputy national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He was elevated to the position of the national chairman of the Party after an appellate court confirms the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the party.

Since his demise, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.