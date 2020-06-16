BREAKING: Obaseki Dumps APC

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki resigned after he was disqualified by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) from recontesting in the governorship election.

Information Nigeria recalls that the embattled governor who has been at political war with the APC’S National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He was on Friday disqualified from APC governorship primary over issues relating to discrepancies in his certificates.

But, following his disqualification from participating in the June 22 primary election, Obaseki and Nyesom Wike met at Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt on Sunday, June 14.

The duo met after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar asked Obaseki to join the Peoples Democratic Party.