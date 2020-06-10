BREAKING: Reps Pass Revised Budget, Approve Buhari’s $5.5bn Loan

A new report has indicated that the house of representatives has passed the revised appropriation bill for 2020.

According to the report, the new appropriation bill was revised from the proposed N10.5tn to N10.8tn.

Also, the committee on Appropriations and Finance, whose report was considered and adopted ‎at plenary on Wednesday recommended N10,801,544,664,642, the lawmakers inserted an additional N4bn for the welfare of members of the National Association of Resident Doctors who have threatened strike action.

The House also approved the request by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, for the Federal Government to obtain external loans totalling $5,513,000000.