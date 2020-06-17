BREAKING: Veteran Radio Presenter, Dan Foster, Dies Of COVID-19

Popular radio presenter, Dan Foster has died, according to his colleagues via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The media personality reportedly died from complications from the novel coronavirus(COVID-19).

When I moved to lagos in November 2003, Dan Foster was one of the reasons I didn’t run back home to delta state. I tuned into cool fm one morning and Dan made me love radio. Rip big dawg! I’m sad you left. But I’m happy your mark remains forever ! — bovi (@officialBovi) June 17, 2020

I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year. How can I overcome this unending melancholy. Rest in Peace, dear Friend. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) June 17, 2020

Oh Dan Foster… you gave me the strength to do this and even more. This is really painful 😣💔 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) June 17, 2020

