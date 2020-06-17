BREAKING: Veteran Radio Presenter, Dan Foster, Dies Of COVID-19

By
Verity Awala
-

Dan Foster

Popular radio presenter, Dan Foster has died, according to his colleagues via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Read Also: Ajimobi In Coma From COVID-19 Complications

The media personality reportedly died from complications from the novel coronavirus(COVID-19).

 

Detail shortly…

