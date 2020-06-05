Buhari: Accept Responsibility For Your Project, Omokri Tells Soyinka

A popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has asked popular Nobel Laurette, Wole Soyinka to accept his project and stop complaining about president Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he stated that he can not deny not knowing Buhari for what he is before campaigning for him.

He made the remark after the popular writer came out openly to criticise Buhari’s led administration on Friday.

He tweeted, “Wole Soyinka isn’t some thirty something year old who did not witness the first General @MBuhari misrule of 1983-85. He knew Buhari for what he is. Yet, he campaigned for him. Today, he attacks him. That is not honourable. Accept responsibility for your project!”