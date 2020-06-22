Buhari, APC Govs Meet Over Party Crisis

Following the crisis which has been rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned a meeting to the effect.

The meeting which is currently holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja has representatives of the All Progressives Congress, APC Governors in attendance.

The meeting is taking place in less than 24 hours after the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan met with the President over the crisis threatening to tear the ruling party apart.

At the meeting are the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, and the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.