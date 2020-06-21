Buhari Can’t Run Affairs Of His Family, Let Alone Nigeria: Fayose

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose says President Muhammadu Buhari can not run the affairs of his immediate family not to talk of managing Nigeria.

The former governor was reacting to the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC that led to the disqualification and exit of the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

According to Fayose, happenings in Edo State is a pointer to the current helpless situation Nigeria is, and the president, who should be the party leader can’t profer a solution.

The former governor made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“What is happening to the APC in Edo State is a pointer to the helpless situation that our country is now.

“The President who should be the leader of APC cannot even run the affairs of his immediate family not to talk of managing his party and the nation.”