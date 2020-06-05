‘Buhari Is In Charge Of Aso Rock’ – Wole Soyinka (Video)

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has said that he does not believe President Muhammadu Buhari is in charge of the country.

This is coming days after a retired colonel and former military administrator of Kaduna, Umar Dangiwa, wrote an open letter to Buhari over the president’s habit of appointing people from his section of the country into office.

Reacting to this in an interview on PlusTv Africa’s ‘One-On-One’ on Thursday, the playwright and political activist said the answer to the nation’s problem is decentralization.

The renowned writer commended the former military administrator who has a tendency to hit the nail hard and go straight to the point factually without self-interest.

Watch The Video Here:

