Buhari Reacts To Rape, Murder Of Uwaila Omozuwa

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to Twitter to react to rape and murder of late UNIBEN student, Uwa Omozuwa.

Buhari, in his tweet, sent his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and he assured that the perpetrators of the evil act will be brought to justice.

In his words;

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa. I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice.“

