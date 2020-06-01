‘Buhari, Trump Are Both Clueless’ – Wizkid (Photo)

Popular singer, Wizkid took to Twitter to state the only difference between the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The Afro-pop artiste, in his tweet, also noted that the two leaders are both clueless.

In his words;

“Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!“

This comes after the singer spoke against the recent cases of police brutality and he stated that no one can solve the matter.

See the tweet below: