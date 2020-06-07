Burna Boy Donates Foodstuffs To Over 300 Families In Rivers

Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy donated food items to over 300 families in his hometown, Egboama Ogbolo situated in Rivers state.

The singer partnered with The REACH NG, who distributed the food items on the his on Saturday in order to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing the photos from the event via Instagram, the singer wrote;

“Getting these in my inbox every Saturday is slowly becoming the highlight of my week. We try to feed a minimum of 300 families every week in Rivers State, Nigeria. This deserved a post cause it was my village this week (which is a typical riverine island btw where one of the first WC toilets in a house was built by my paternal grand dad because my mum was coming to visit and they needed to impress 😭😂) These amazing volunteers have spent several days prepping, getting into boats and canoes, driving for miles on end. I appreciate every single one of you! @thereachng and I are currently working on more initiatives to combat hunger and better the lot of our people in Nigeria one community at a time.

–

To volunteer or partner with us pls reach out to @thereachng“

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBGn2FwluMJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link