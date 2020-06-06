Burna Boy, Jorja Smith Land Platinum In France With ‘Be Honest’ Song

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has achieved another goal with his feature in Jorja Smith’s hit single, ‘Be Honest.’

The hit single has now been certified platinum in France, joining a few songs with African ties on the list.

This is coming after “Bella” by MHD featuring Wizkid was certified Platinum in France earlier this year.

The hit track “Be Honest” was released in 2019 by British singer, Jorja Smith which featured the Nigerian singer. The song immediately became a fan favorite and received millions of streams upon its release.

