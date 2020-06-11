Businesswoman, Jaruma Finally Reveals Her Look-Alike Son (Photo)

Popular Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma finally unveiled her son’s face on her official Instagram page in a bid to promote a brand.

Information Nigeria recalls the businesswoman welcomed a set of twins with her husband, Senator Isabor in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in September, 2019.

The Gombe-born sex therapist confirmed her babies’ birth but she failed to reveal their faces and genders.

Taking to the photo-sharing app on Thursday, Jaruma released a new video in which she featured one of her kids, who looks very much like her.

See screenshot of the video below: