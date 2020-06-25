Cee-C Breaks Silence; Reveals There Was An Accident

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Cee-C has confirmed that she was involved in a car accident along the New Haven road in Enugu state on Wednesday.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality star’s car suffered a brake failure around the area.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star revealed the individual struck by her car is currently receiving treatment as she thanked the good samaritan that conveyed them to the hospital without hesitation.

Cee-C said she is doing well but still shaken up by the accident and she went on to thank those who reached out to her.

Read Also: Actress Bose Adewoyin ‘Madam Tinubu’ Is Dead

See her post below: