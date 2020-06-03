Cee-C Reacts After Tacha Referred To Her As “This Person” At The BBNaija Reunion Show

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Cee-C has reacted after her colleague, Tacha referred to her as “This Person” at the BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion show on Monday.

One of the highlights of Day 2 of the Reunion Show was when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought up the topic of comparison between Tacha, T-Boss and Cee-C.

Tacha was accused of trying to be like her predecessors due to her controversial nature while in the House.

Ebuka asked the serial entrepreneur if she liked the comparison.

Responding to question, Tacha said;

“What comparison? When I came out of the house, this is the first time I’m hearing it though, that I’m being compared to. I love T-Boss yeah. But it’s my first time of hearing there’s comparison between Tacha and T-Boss and Tacha and this person”

