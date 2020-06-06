Celebrity Week In Review: Nollywood Stars Say No To Rape, Police Brutality, Racism

Popular Nigerian stars have lent their voice to seek justice and express their disapproval over the incessant rape cases in the country.

It is fair to say that these past few days have been rough and chaotic for many.

On Sunday, news broke that Uwa Omozuwa, the 22-year-old 100 level student of the University of Benin, was raped and murdered while studying inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish and in Jigawa, 12-year-old Jennifer was raped by 11 men.

Police brutality is also another topic that has sparked outrage in the country after a 16-year-old girl, identified as Tina Ezekwe was shot and killed by a policeman at a bus stop near her home in Lagos.

Internet users, as well as celebrities, have been chanting for #JusticeForUwa, #JusticeForTina and #JusticeForJennifer.

Legendary actress and activist, Hilda Dokubo took to her social media space to explain how rape can affect a victim for a lifetime and she suggested that life imprisonment should be the appropriate punishment for sexual predators.

While, the fight to make sure that these rapists do not go scout free is on-going, rape apologists are springing up and making sure they are also heard.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele slammed at a troll who blamed late UNIBEN student, Uwaila Omozuwa for her rape and murder.

The troll, identified as @Mimi_Banks on Twitter called out the actress and her colleague as well as others, who are demanding justice for Uwa’s death.

In response, Akindele blocked and schooled the troll.

Another Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, blasted a man, identified as G Love Udenso on social media after he openly admitted that he rapes women and he doesn’t intend to stop.

Ogbodo shared the man’s insensitive comment and other actresses like Mary Remmy Njoku, Victoria Inyama, and Yvonne Jegede reacted.

Yvonne Jegede promised action will be taken to get him arrested.

It is, however, sad that rape and sexual assault within the film industry is still common.

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson joined other celebrities to blast famous movie producer, Victor Okpala for allegedly demanding for sex in exchange for movie roles.