Chioma Reacts To Rumours That She Was Beaten By Davido

Singer, Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland has debunked claims that he beat her up and lied that she tested positive for coronavirus to cover his deeds.

Taking to Instagram, Chioma said that the singer has never laid a finger on her.

The chef wrote;

“I know you guys absolutely love to spread all sorts of rumours and stories for your entertainment and I’ve known from Day 1 from Day 1 what to expect from blogs and the internet especially with myself and family being in the public space. I have never once come out to respond to any blogger or react to any rumour mongers before as quite frankly it has never been my nature to engage in online battles or pay too much mind to social media.

But I must say I have found quite disturbing the stories of domestic abuse between myself and David and for once feel a need to speak up. Domestic violence and abuse is NO JOKE and not something to ever take lightly. Never has there ever been an incident of abuse in my home. He has never in his life lifted a finger to touch me and I have never so much as even pushed him. I believe with everything we peddle as human beings whether offline or online, we should have a bit of fear of God more so when speaking on things we know absolutely nothing of. I’m not sure where in the world such stories have started from, but I want to ensure everyone showing concern whether fake or real, that such has never and will never happen. Further, we do not take such allegations of abuse lightly at all and if such persists then we will be jointly taking up action against the perpetrators of these disgusting rumors.

To the beautiful young ones out there, never ever allow a man to lay his hands on you while you keep quiet. If you were ever to suffer such, ensure you SPEAK UP! With all that is going on in the world right now, we most certainly can not sit around and condone or encourage women to condone such!

Love,

Chioma ❤️“



Read Also: BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema Openly Declares His Love For Mercy Eke

See her full post below: