Chioma Secures Endorsement Deal With Gino Amid Davido’s Infidelity Rumours

Chioma Avril Rowland has reportedly bagged an endorsement deal with Gino Tomato paste amid rumours of her boyfriend, Davido’s infidelity.

According to an Instagram blog, Gist Merchant, Davido’s latest baby mama is one Larissa Yasmin Lorenco also known as Larissa London, a UK-based makeup artist born and raised in Angola.

Fans of the couple have been worried about their wellbeing following the rumors while others have resorted to bashing the singer for betraying his fiancée.

However, the chef seemed to pay no mind as she stepped out with her man’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua to secure the bag with one of the leading Tomato paste brands in the Nigerian market.

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBLoGuXH6Fa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link