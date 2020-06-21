Churchill Writes Fathers After His Ex-Wife, Tonto Dikeh Claimed Paternity Of Their Child

Nigerian entrepreneur, Olakunle Churchill took to his Instagram page on Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day after his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh claimed paternity over their son.

Dikeh had dedicated a Father’s Day message to herself because according to her, she plays the role of a mother and father to her son.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 35-year-old actress shared the message alongside a picture of a mug which shows a image of her holding her son, with the words; “Mr Mum. Happy Father’s Day.”

Since he wasn’t acknowledged, Churchill penned a message in which he wished all fathers around the words a happy Father’s Day.

The entrepreneur also prayed for other fathers around the world, saying that he hopes their children “will not be used as a tool of jealousy because of broken relationships like it’s done in old Era”.

The 37-year-old, whose marriage to Tonto ended in 2017, wrote;

“Happy Fathers’ Day to all the fathers in the world. A father is a father irrespective of marital challenges. A father is not only by way of giving birth to a child; but by way of taking caring of children around you, and children around the world who are in need.

I pray for all the fathers in the world that your child/children will not be used as a tool of jealousy, because of broken relationships like it’s done in the old Era.

As I celebrate this day, I pray this won’t be the era when single parenting ends up affecting a child/ children’s mentality thereby confusing them.

This is a new Era and things have changed. Relax, you’ll reconnect with your child at the right time.

You Are A father!

We Are Fathers!! I Am A Father!!! Happy Father’s Day To You!“



