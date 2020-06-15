Cobhams Asuquo Shares Beautiful Cover Of ‘Nobody’ By DJ Neptune, Joeboy, Mr Eazi

Legendary Nigerian singer and producer, Cobhams Asuquo took to his Instagram page to share his personal rendition of a song by DJ Neptune, Joeboy, and Mr Eazi.

Cobhams posted the beautiful cover of the song on the photo-sharing app and it captivated the attention of web users, who couldn’t get enough of his melodic voice.

In the clip, the musician could be seen playing the keyboard and singing in different harmonious tones while his assistant Kachi kept him on a loop.

The singer captioned the clip with the words;

“I can’t seem to get enough of this jam. I’m working on my falsetto😊.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBahswxHQpH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link