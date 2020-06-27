Coronavirus: ‘History Is Repeating Itself’ – Singer Dencia (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Dencia, has reacted to the update on the world as it concerns the coronavirus.

Taking to social media, the singer stressed that it does not make sense for the world to go back to normal.

Dencia pointed out that with the protests that has happened all over the world, the coronavirus will continue to spread.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “Wow, we are all shocked at the rise of coronavirus cases how do u open up the world after big riots & protests started, ended, happening (i dont know which)”

See Her Post Here: