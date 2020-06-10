Corrupt Nurses Switch Babies At Birth – Vlogger Sisi Yemmie

Food and lifestyle Vlogger, SisiYemmie, has advised ladies to be alert after delivery as she shared on Twitter.

Sisiyemmie asked new moms to always have someone around while they deliver their babies as corrupt personnel may switch babies and give them different babies.

Taking to Twitter, she pointed out that corrupt nurses, doctors may replace babies with dead/sick ones.

On Twitter, she wrote: “Some corrupt nurses/dr switch sick/dead babies with healthy ones if they’ve been paid. So pay attention!”

