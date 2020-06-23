Couple Arrested For Inserting Bottle Of Alomo Bitters In Ex-Lover’s Private Part

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a couple — Osas Onyeokweni, and his wife, Tomisin Onyeokwenu, for allegedly molesting and assaulting his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the couple were arrested following a complaint by the victim who reported that her former boyfriend, Osas, who is now married to her friend, Tomisin, called her on phone to meet him somewhere for an important discussion.

She further stated that on getting to the agreed place, she met the couple and they both lured her into an uncompleted apartment where Tomisin used scissors to tear her dress.

Then Osas held her down and his wife inserted an empty bottle of herbal drink into her private part. They also snapped her naked picture and threatened to upload it online if she dares report to anyone.

“On interrogation, the couple admitted committing the crime but pleaded that they regretted their action,” he said.