Court Hears Oshiomhole’s Suit To Stop Planned Arrest July 8

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has adjourned a suit filed by the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole seeking an injunction against his possible arrest over an indictment contained in a White Paper issued by the Edo State Government.

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed on Monday adjourned the matter till July 7, because the 5th and 6th respondents had not been served with the processes.

Oshiomhole approached the high court after the Edo state government set up an investigation committee to evaluate the construction of the Edo Specialist Hospital and supply of equipment for the hospital during the former APC chairman’s tenure as Edo State Governor.

The commission, in its report indicted Oshiomhole’s administration for breach of the state’s Public Procurement Law.

The respondents to the suit are the Edo State Government, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services.