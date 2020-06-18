COVID-19 Crisis Hard To Cope With, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the covid-19 pandemic has so far inflicted a high level of disruption on countries socio-economic such that countries are struggling to cope.

Speaking at the virtual extraordinary China-Africa summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 co-hosted by the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation on Wednesday, he added that the health systems of many nations had also been severely tested by the pandemic.

He said, “The COVID-19 outbreak is a clear wake-up call for all of humanity.

“The health systems of many nations have been severely tested by the outbreak of this disease, that most resorted to unprecedented executive measures of closing borders and locking down cities to restrict movements and commerce.

“The immediate socio-economic disruptions have been hard to cope with for many, and others suffered devastating effects.”

“As we face a common pervasive and invisible enemy, it is important that we all remain united to save our shared humanity, because this virus knows no borders.

“The fight against a global pandemic that continues to take so many lives, threaten livelihoods and challenge the very fabric of societies, requires enhanced cooperation and worldwide solidarity,” he said.