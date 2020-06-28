‘COVID-19 Isn’t On Break’ – Actress Tonto Dikeh (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has spoken about the coronavirus and how people are feeling relaxed about the pandemic.

According to Tonto, she has lost both friends and acquaintances to the deadly virus.

Tonto went further to say that the virus is not on break and that the idea that it is a myth is not true.

Sharing on Instagram, Tonto wrote: “lost an acquaintance yesterday. Lost another just now.. COVID-19 isn’t on break guys, it ain’t no myth, s**t is f**king real.”

