COVID-19: Oyo Relaxes Curfew As Schools Resume June 29

Despite increase in cases of novel coronavirus in Nigeria, the Oyo state government has announced the relaxation of curfew in the state while also directing secondary schools within the state.

However, only students In primary six, and students in junior secondary school three and senior secondary school three would resume on the said date while others would continue staying at home until further notice.

This was made known via a statement by Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary to the governor, after a meeting of the state’s COVID-19 task force presided over by Seyi Makinde on Monday.

He said, “The schools are to observe the COVID-19 protocols as released by the task force, ensure that stations for washing of hands are provided in all schools, while all students are to compulsorily wear face masks.

“Schools are to provide hand wash points with the support of their Parents/Teachers Associations (PTA).

“The resumption of critical classes at the end of June 2020, would be two clear weeks ahead of the state’s drop-dead date of July 15. By that date, it would be decided whether other categories of students will return to the classes.”

“Mosques and churches have also been allowed to reopen while adhering to the compulsory use of face masks.”

“Worship centres are expected to “operate at not more than 25 percent capacity”, and the situation will be reviewed within the first two weeks.”

“Night clubs, however, are to remain shut in the state.”

“The task force will not mind shutting down everywhere if evidence emerges that the COVID-19 safety protocols are being violated, or should there be an explosion in the number of cases; however, the state government will intensify enlightenment campaigns to ensure the safety of our people,” he added.

Oyo has recorded a total of 507 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.