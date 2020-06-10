COVID-19 Results Of Ikpeazu’s Family Released

The Abia state government have said that no member of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s family has tested positive for the COVID-19.

On Monday, the state Commissioner of Information, John Okiyi Kalu, had revealed that the governor tested positive for the virus.

The governor had handed over to his Deputy, Ude Chukwu until he gets better and also directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test.

Seaking to reporters on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Health, Joe Osuji, revealed that the Governor’s wife, children, and staff were free of COVID-19.

Read Also: Despite Testing Positive, Ikpeazu Says He Is Stable And In High Spirit

According to him, the governor is in isolation and is being taken care of.

He said,“ All I know is that the governor is being taken care of.”

Ememanka further added that, “Contact tracing is on and no members of the immediate family is positive.”