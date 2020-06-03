Cross-Dresser, Bobrisky Addresses Fans About Clout Chasing (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has shared her utmost opinion about her followers on Instagram.

In a post she made on her Instagram, she pointed out that many of her fans are two-faced and are not loyal.

The cross-dresser pointed out that fans would praise her for some things and go behind her to say evil things about her.

Bob also pointed out that she knows why most her followers are following, and it is not because they like her but only because they want to monitor her.

