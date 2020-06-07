Cynthia Morgan Unfollows Everyone, Deletes Photo On Instagram

Popular Reggae-dancehall artist, Cynthia Morgan has taken down all her posts on Instagram as she also unfollowed everyone on her account.

A look at her Instagram page shows that the singer left no one on her following list as the likes of Davido were also unfollowed.

Morgan has been having some challenges with her career and brand and this may just be another step in her rebranding.

The singer has not explained why she took down all her post and unfollowed everyone on her Instagram.

See Photos Here: