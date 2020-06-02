Davido Slams Eedris Abdulkareem Over His Interview (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has taken to his social media space to react to an interview done by his colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem.

During the interview, Abdulkareem crowned the singer as the ‘Odogwu’ while he criticized Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy for being arrogant.

The veteran singer also claimed to be a fan of the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner.

Reacting to the interview, Davido took to Twitter to mock the veteran singer and he asked one of his crew members, Mayorkun to come and collect his hair from him.

It didn’t end there as the father of three also took a dig at the singer on his Insta-story

See the full post below:

Mayorkun come collect ur hair o😂😂😂 https://t.co/OSvrsCa0xK — Davido (@davido) June 2, 2020