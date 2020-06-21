Davido Spotted Singing With Kids On The Streets Of Lagos (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido was recently spotted singing and dancing with little kids on the streets of Lagos.

The singer also stepped out with celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest to hang out at a private beach.

Taking to Instagram, Cubana Chief Priest shared the heartwarming video capturing the moment the singer could be heard singing and dancing to his hit song “Risky” with the little children.

The celebrity barman captioned the video with the words;

“Humble Super Star💫 Billionaire Son Of A Multi Billionaire #ABetterTime💿 #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan💫”

Read Also: Police Detain Instagram Celebrity Cubana Chief Priest

Watch the video