Davido Spotted Using Crutches To Walk After Breaking His Leg (Photo)

Multi-award winning singer, Davido was recently spotted using crutches as a walking aid after he injured his leg.

The singer’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua took to his official Instagram page on Tuesday to share photos of the him.

The lawyer wrote;

“How some people chose to enter June. Nawa. At some point yesterday we were literally thanking God there are no shows right now 😅. Get well soon bro @davidoofficial 🙏🏾🙏🏾“

Davido also shared a photo of the affected leg on his Instagram with the caption;

“Welcome to June”

See his post below: