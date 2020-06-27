Davido’s Daughter, Imade Celebrates Her First Broken Tooth; Receives N100k Cash, Flowers (Photo)

Imade Adeleke, the first daughter of singer, Davido, received a visit from the Tooth Fairy after she lost her front tooth.

The Tooth Fairy is a common childhood myth which states that children, who tuck fallen baby teeth under their pillows, get gifts from an imaginary creature.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 5-year-old shared lovely photos of her gifts which include 100,000 naira, flowers and balloons.

Imade captioned the photos with the words;

“Thank you for all the goodies, Tooth Fairy! 🧚‍♀️ Take good care of my first fallen tooth for me 💝“

The young girl also penned a lovely message for the fantasy figure.

Read Also: Davido’s Sister, Sharon Dashes Hope Of Husband’s Admirers As She Takes Over His IG Comment Section

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB73Mu_hrdM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link