Davido’s Elder Brother, Adewale Confirms Singer And Chioma Are Still Dating

Adewale Adeleke, also known as Chairman HKN, has confirmed that his younger brother, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland haven’t broken up.

The HKN boss made this known during an Instagram live interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

A follower asked the businessman and music mogul if his brother and fiancée are still together and he said;

“Oh yes, they are still together”.

Information Nigeria recalls chef Chioma denied claims that she was beaten by the father of her son, saying he has never laid a finger on her.

Read Also: Chioma Reacts To Rumours That She Was Beaten By Davido

Watch the video below: