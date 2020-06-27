Davido’s Sister, Sharon Dashes Hope Of Husband’s Admirers As She Takes Over His IG Comment Section

Singer, Davido’s elder sister, Sharon dashed the hopes of her husband, Yomi Ademefun’s female admirers as she took over his Instagram comment section.

Yomi had earlier shared a nice picture on the photo-sharing app and ladies stormed his comment section to dish out compliments.

Reacting to the comments, Sharon took to her Instastory to announce that she is looking through her husband’s comment section so ladies should be careful about what they post.

The hair business mogul posted a screenshot showing how she approved comments that she dimmed appropriately on her husband’s photo.

In the caption that accompanied the post, she wrote;

“Please note I’m all up in @yomi_lax’s comment section. So know as you are commenting.”

It didn’t end there as she also accompanied her post with some beautiful loved up photos of herself and her husband.

